WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.45

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 47428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $952.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

