Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 984,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,002,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
