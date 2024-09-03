Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$43,645.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 3.3 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.47. The company had a trading volume of 388,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,323. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

