Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.16

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.14 million and $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00037453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,220,924 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

