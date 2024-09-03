Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

