Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.