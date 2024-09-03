Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

