Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.85. The stock had a trading volume of 996,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.89. The company has a market capitalization of $465.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

