Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Up 3.1%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.41. 172,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 787,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Utz Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

