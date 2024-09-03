United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 3.2% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 4,782,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,136,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

