Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 83913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.51.

Insider Transactions at Transense Technologies

In other news, insider Melvyn Segal bought 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,202.72). In related news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £4,971.96 ($6,537.75). Also, insider Melvyn Segal bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,202.72). Company insiders own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

