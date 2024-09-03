TIAA Trust National Association Buys 249,558 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $958,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

