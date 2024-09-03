The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

