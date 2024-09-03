The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

