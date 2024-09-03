The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

