Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.90 and last traded at $216.39. Approximately 30,922,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 97,141,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.