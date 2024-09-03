Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $73.05. 179,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 300,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,065,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

