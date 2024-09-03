Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 229642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
