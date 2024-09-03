Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Down 9.6%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.98 and last traded at $107.05. Approximately 198,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 311,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

