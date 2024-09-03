Short Interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Declines By 9.5%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Maplebear Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 3,279,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,363. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $31,109,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maplebear
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.