Short Interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Declines By 9.5%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 3,279,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,363. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,610 shares of company stock worth $2,377,448 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $31,109,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

