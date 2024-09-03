Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Decreases By 8.9%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 864,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMNM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 461,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,341. Immunome has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $843.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

