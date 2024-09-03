Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Decreases By 8.8%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,077. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $302.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Foods Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

