Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Expands By 10.8%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCI

HCI Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCI stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,032. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HCI Group by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,745,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.