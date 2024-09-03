Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Increases By 11.3%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 267,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 24,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,239. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

