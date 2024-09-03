Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Expands By 9.3%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
FLNG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 588,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $32.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 118.11%.
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
