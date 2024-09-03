Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases By 10.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 490,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,987. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

