Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declines By 11.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 20,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,791. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.