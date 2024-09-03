Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rises By 12.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 42,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,092. The firm has a market cap of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

