Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Declines By 6.4%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,444 shares of company stock valued at $387,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 185,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $906.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

