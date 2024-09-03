Short Interest in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Decreases By 8.8%

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 296,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. DNOW has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 7.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 295,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DNOW by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DNOW by 21.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

