Short Interest in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Decreases By 8.8%

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
DNOW stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 296,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. DNOW has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
