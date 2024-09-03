Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Decreases By 9.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 447,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,746. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

