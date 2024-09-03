Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Rises By 5.3%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,482. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.39 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,054,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

