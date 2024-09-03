Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expands By 10.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 2,631,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,332. Celsius has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.