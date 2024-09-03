Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Grows By 5.7%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 49,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,704. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $52.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.