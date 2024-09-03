Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expands By 9.4%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BSY stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 1,096,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,073. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

