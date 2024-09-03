Salesforce (CRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Salesforce had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Phillip Securities. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $316.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Salesforce had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $288.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. 3,361,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average is $270.73.

Get Salesforce Inc alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Salesforce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,210,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.