RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 1.3%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.50 and last traded at $121.69. Approximately 705,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,108,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 519,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,647 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

