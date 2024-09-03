RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.64. 830,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,628. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

