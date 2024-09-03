RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 705,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

