RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lowered by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.42. 193,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,857. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

