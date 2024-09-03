Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.22

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 118764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.4256 dividend. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

