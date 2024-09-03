REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 8.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 195,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 607,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,622,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $760,034 over the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

