ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $0.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00112375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.