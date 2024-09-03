Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.26

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 61423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.31%. On average, analysts predict that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

