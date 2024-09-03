Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.91

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 219310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $848.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

