ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.93

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 28124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

