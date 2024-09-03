Pollux Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $224,242.22 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,926,039 coins and its circulating supply is 39,925,896 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,922,475.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.33951657 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

