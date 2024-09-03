PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 120,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

