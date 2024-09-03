PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $242.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.