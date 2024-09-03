Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Up 3.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.24 and last traded at $208.53. 97,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 382,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,990 shares of company stock worth $3,605,506 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

